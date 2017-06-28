Kenny was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He graduated from Church Hill High School in 1970. Kenny loved sports and was on the Acme Sports Softball team for many years. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church where had served as a Deacon. He was preceded in death by his parents, H.P. and Sallie Winegar Ramey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Omar & Viola Moore.

Kenny Ramey is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 43 years, Jewell Ramey; a daughter, Crystal (Jamie) Stewart; brothers, Keith (Odella) Ramey and Kevin Thompson and fiancé, Nikita; several nieces and nephews along with a host of friends.

A vistiation will be held on Thursday (June 29, 2017) from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill or friends may also call anytime at the residence of the daughter in Rogersville. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday (June 29, 2017) at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Jones and Rev. James Adams, officiating. A graveside service will take place on Friday (June 30, 2017) at 11:00 a.m. at Church Hill Memory Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Family and friends attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. to go in procession. You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com . Carter-Trent Funeral Home of Church Hill is serving the Ramey family.