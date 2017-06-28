Frankie was born in Wise County, VA on December 12, 1924, and was the daughter of the late Hobart and Pearl (Ramsey) Ramey.

She was a Scott County native, but lived with her son the last four years due to failing health.

Frankie was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dungannon.

She loved spending time with her family. She liked to cook, do crafts, puzzles, and loved working with flowers.

In addition to her parents, her son, Charles H. Beard; sister, Lucille Greear; brother, A.J. Ramey, and the father of her children, Charles E. Beard preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Wayne Beard and wife, Joyce, Kingsport, TN; granddaughters, Kim Wheeler and husband, Kenneth, Jennifer Kegley, and Jamie Pruitt and husband, Duvale; great granddaughters, Taylor Kegley and Jaliyah Swafford; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m., Friday, June 30, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Larry Beavers officiating. Walter and Mary Taylor will provide the music.

Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank her niece, Margaret Blevins for all of her help, and the staff of Wexford House for the care they gave Frankie.

An online guest register is available for the Beard family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Frankie M. Beard.