Donnie Bellamy

He was preceded in death by his mother, Edna Bishop Gragg; father, William Gragg; and aunt and uncle, Pearl and Ross Powers.

Donnie is survived by his wife, Martha Carter Bellamy; daughter, Judy Gadde and husband, Jay; son, Mark Bellamy and wife, Ann; cousin, Joan Doran; half-brother, Billy Gragg; half-sister, Brenda; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A special thanks to Becky and Joanie with Amedysis, Melanie with Amedysis Home Health, and to the staff at Mountain Home VA Hospital.

The graveside service will be held on Friday at 3:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Phil Graber officiating. Military Honors will be by the American Legion Posts 3/265.