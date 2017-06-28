David was born December 23, 1950 in Washington County, TN and was the son of the late Henry C. and Ora Mae (Willis) Nelson.

He was a veteran of the United States Army, where he served for two years during the Vietnam Era, and was a proud recipient of the Purple Heart.

He was a chemical operator with Eastman until his retirement due to failing health.

In addition to his loving parents, his brothers, J.C., Robert, Billy Joe, and Carl Nelson; sisters, Georgie Nelson, Mary Ruth McCoy, and Bessie Pleasant; and his mother-in-law, Allie Fair Blair preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis, of the home; one wonderful daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Donny Free, Kingsport, TN; two wonderful grandchildren, Jeremy Free and Camryn Free; siblings, Kate Davis, Joy Adams, Betty Lou Tipton, and Roy Nelson; his father-in-law, Earnest Blair, Gate City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews.

It was the wish of David to be cremated. There is no formal memorial service scheduled at this time.

An online guest register is available for the Nelson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of David Nelson.