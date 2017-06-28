Carmen F. Richardson

Carmen is the daughter of the late, James E. Ford and Irene Ford. Carmen was a 1956 graduate of Lynn View High School and had lived most of her life in the Kingsport area but also lived in Monroeville, PA and Columbus, OH. Carmen will be missed by her many friends and family. She was active in the Women of the Moose, league bowling and her favorite Bunko card group. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Richardson and brother David Ford.

She is survived by her son Chris and wife Katy Light of Fredericksburg, Virginia, her daughter Kimberly Shriver of Seattle, Washington, Grandsons Adam Light, Travis Shriver, Christopher Todd Shriver, Toby Shriver and Tyler Shriver, and 3 great grand children, brother James E. Ford, Jr. and wife Irene Ford and Nephew Michael Ford and Niece Kelly Ford.

The funeral will receive friends Friday, June 30, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral home (1221 Stewball Circle, Kingsport, TN location).

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.