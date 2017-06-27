Tommy Lanier Sink

He was born in Roanoke, VA and had lived in Kingsport for the past 12 years.

Mr. Sink graduated from Jefferson High School, attended the University of Virginia and graduated from Roanoke College with a Bachelors Degree in History.

He worked as an Industrial Engineer for over 20 years.

Mr. Sink was a lifelong “Railfan” and was owner of Sink’s Model Shop, Weaverville, NC, where he sold model trains and other train memorabilia. He co-authored a book the Southern Railway and was a volunteer conductor on Sam’s Short Line; a favorite of Jimmy Carter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Lanier and Grace Elizabeth Hartman Sink.

Surviving are his loving wife of 22 years, Brenda F. Sink; children, Tommy L. Sink, Jr. and wife, Angie, Grace Sink Collins and husband, Philip and Amira Sink Jacobs and husband, David; grandchildren, Lucy R. Collins, Julia R. Collins, Sophia G. Jacobs and David R. Jacobs.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 am Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Rd., Kingsport, TN, with David Petke, Rev. David Timothy Jacobs and Pastor Dan Clark officiating.

The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mountain States Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Tommy Sink and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.