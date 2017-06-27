Ronald Allyn Folk

He was born on October 15, 1943, in Irmo, S.C., to the late Royal Enoch and Nina Elizabeth Younginer Folk. Those left to honor his memory include his devoted wife Debbie of Murfreesboro; their daughter Katie Primeau (Marc) of Nashville, Tenn.; his daughter Jennifer Dorer (Andy) of Pfafftown, N.C., and son Jeffrey Folk (Rebekah) of Lewisville, N.C., from his first marriage; four grandchildren: Evan, Mason and Aaron Dorer, and Emmie Folk; and his brother Stanley Folk (Judy) of Chapin, S.C.

As a child, Ron dreamed of becoming a pilot, a career that seemed unattainable for "a boy from the country." But he put himself through flight school and realized his dream when he was hired by Piedmont Airlines at age 22. He quickly worked his way to captain, first for Piedmont, then US Air and eventually US Airways, never taking for granted how fortunate he was to spend 33 years living out his passion and seeing the world. Ron's love for the skies shown through in his astronomy hobby, too. You could often find him in the backyard observing distant constellations through his telescope, humbled by the vastness of the universe. His other interests included classic car restoration, books and food – he adored Debbie’s home cooking and was well-known for his insatiable sweet tooth. Most of all, Ron cherished time with family, and he offered unconditional love and generosity as a husband, father, son and brother throughout his life. We will remember him for his quiet strength, steadiness, patience, contagious optimism and ever-present sense of humor, as well as his knack for putting things in perspective. His best advice, and a philosophy he embraced, was "Don't sweat the small stuff. And you know what? It's all small stuff."

Ron said that one of his favorite parts of being a pilot was when he reached cruising altitude during a flight and, high over the clouds in the brilliant sunshine, he would forget for just a little while about the turbulent weather below. Now Ron has returned Home, to the ultimate cruising altitude, where he will live always above the storms and ever in the sun.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ron’s life on Thursday, June 29, 2017, at Temples-Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Rd., Columbia, S.C. 29212, with visitation from 12 to 1 p.m. and the funeral service at 1 p.m. Interment will immediately follow at the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, 7582 Woodrow St., Irmo, S.C., 29063. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research via Ron’s tribute page at https://www.michaeljfox.org/tribute/tribute-page.php?id=20316.