Reece “Bud” Bishop

friend and love of his life, Alleda Sanders, and after 50 years of a beautiful life together she survives.

“Bud” worked as a landscaper and maintenance at Cat Tails at Meadowview golf course for over 20 years. During his time at home, “Bud” found solace in gardening and landscaping. He enjoyed watching wrestling and spending time with his family.

“Bud” was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sharon Gail Bishop; one brother; and two sisters. “Bud” is survived by his loving wife, Alleda; two daughters, Karen Rollins and husband Nathaniel, and Pamela Bishop; son, Tony Bishop; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and several other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Dawn of Hope Inc., located at 500 E Oakland Ave, Johnson City, TN 37601. (423) 434-5600

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm, immediately following the visitation, in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Brother Will Shewey officiating. Graveside services will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the family.