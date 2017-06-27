Linda Annette Hunsaker

She had been an art teacher for the City of Norton and Wise County Public Schools, having taught at Norton High School, Coeburn High School and Powell Valley High School.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Gwen Via.

Linda is survived by her husband, Doug Hunsaker; her sons, Jason Hunsaker (Jennifer) of Asheville, NC and Jonathan Hunsaker of Big Stone Gap, VA; her brother, Mark Anthony (Pamela) Via of Gainesville, GA; her sister, Elena Virginia “Ginny” (Jim) Vanderberg of Dandridge, TN and her granddaughter, Alexis Taylor Hunsaker, of Asheville, NC.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com for the date and time.

