Larry Freeman Clawson

He lived and worked in the Tri Cities area his entire life, retiring from Bank of Tennessee in 2016.

He was an Eagle Scout. He was also a gifted guitarist and banjo player. He enjoyed blue grass music and camping with his family when his health was better. He took great joy in spending time with his beloved grandson, Gavin, watching him play soccer, participating in Cub Scouts, taking trips and going to races at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, Larry was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie B. Clawson in 2006.

Those left to cherish his memory include: his wife of 40 years, Jeane Daniels Clawson; daughter, Angelina Clawson; grandson, Gavin Laughren; sister, Mary Ann Walser and her husband Harold Walser; sister-in-law, Debbie Brumit and her husband Gary Brumit; Aunt, Betty Masters and her husband James Masters; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dogs, Ruger and Willie.

The family of Larry Clawson will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 8:00 PM with Pastor Scott Thompson officiating.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the Clawson family via www.morrisbaker.com .

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Clawson family. (423) 282-1521