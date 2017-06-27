Kaidyn R. Nichols

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Richard Nichols, Allen and Hazel Bowlin, Alma Bradley; and his aunt, Jennifer Basich. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Rhyleigh Nichols; maternal grandparents, Lori & Steve Bowlin; paternal grandparents, Kim and Mark Bradley; maternal great-great grandmother, Shirley Hall; paternal great grandfather, Charles Bradley; paternal great grandmother, Joan Trost; maternal great grandmother, Cindi Hall; aunts and uncles, Austin and Keith Hart, Zack and Leland Bradley, Heather Bowlin, Dustin Bowlin & fiancé Brandy and Jenna Merriam; great uncles, Brian and James Bowlin, James Harris, John (Spooner) White; a great aunt, Teresa Harris; special cousins, Megan and Jesse Harris and River Ketron along with several additional cousins.

A visitation will be held from 3 to 4 pm on Thursday June 29, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, 1115 US Hwy 11W, Church Hill, TN or friends may also call anytime at the home of his grandparents at 561 E. Morgan Street, Church Hill. A funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel at 4 pm with Pastor Larry Lamb, officiating. Graveside services will follow at Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Mt. Carmel, TN Zack Bradley and Austin Hart will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Leland Bradley, Keith Hart, Steve Bowlin, Mark Bradley, and Dustin Bowlin.

