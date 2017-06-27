Carroll H. Gillenwater

He was the son of the late Darius and Jo Marie (Fletcher) Gillenwater. Carroll was the owner and operator of Gillenwater Towing serving Scott County, Sullivan County and the surrounding area for many years and was affectionately known as “Tow Man”.

In addition to his parents, his sons, Rickey Lynn Gillenwater and Carroll Homer Gillenwater, Jr.; and a brother, Buck Kerns preceded him in death. Surviving is his loving wife of 53 years, Judy Gillenwater, Gate City, VA; daughter, Rhonda Gillenwater Sons and husband, Ricky; sons, Trenity Gillenwater, Josh Gillenwater and wife, Barbara Jean, and Matthew Gillenwater; grandchildren, several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Maude Marie, Jo Emiline, Bonnie Frank, and Shirley Harrington; brothers, Troy, Dallas, Wayne, Roger, Scotty Gillenwater, and Charlie Kerns; along with several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 29, and Friday, June 30, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Eulogies will be given by Rev. Riley Boy, Rev. Bill Hackney, and Rev. Joe Roberts. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 1, 2017 at the Gillenwater Cemetery in the Midway community of Scott County, VA. Paul Baldwin, Josh Baldwin, Glynn McGee, Ricky Sons, Mike Sons, and Mark Yates will serve as pallbearers. Jeff Mann, Jimmy Watts, Chuck Addison, Dale Knapp, Jerry Williams, and Roy Baldwin will serve as honorary pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1: 00 p.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service. An online guest register is available for the Gillenwater family at www.gatecityfunerals.com .

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Judy Gillenwater in care of Gate City Funeral Home.