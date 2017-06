The family of Brenda Sue Frost will receive from 11:00 am until 12:30 pm on Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Lynn Garden Baptist Church with funeral services at 12:30pm in the church with Pastor Rick Meade officiating. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. Full obituary on our website.