Phyllis Ann Birchfield

Phyllis was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late John and Melodae Morrell. She met the love of her life, Gary Birchfield, and they were married for 49 years. Upon Gary’s arrival home from his military service, they increased their family to include sons Chris and Travis and daughter Raychel. Phyllis retired from the Hawkins County School System where she had been a teacher’s aide. Phyllis loved taking care of others, putting her family first, and helping those in need.

Preceding Phyllis in death were her parents, John and Melodae Morrell, uncle Jim Clark, and uncle Carl Denton.

Surviving are her husband of more than 49 years, Gary Birchfield; two sons, Chris Birchfield (wife Kathy), Travis Birchfield (wife Tracy), and daughter Raychel Keeling (husband Jonny); grandchildren, Kailye and Kara Birchfield (daughters of Travis), Lilly Keeling (daughter of Raychel and Jonny), and Philip Birchfield (son of Chris and Kathy); sister Sheryl Morrell Hill (husband Ricky and daughter Brittany), uncle John Clark (wife Doris), aunt Elsie Denton, uncle Jerry Clark, aunt Darlene Clark, aunt Wilma Hyder, and several cousins. Also surviving are special friends Hezakiah and Edna Brown, James and Connie Adams, June Bellamy, Doris Christie, Jan Fenlon, Dennis Hutchins and Janet Keener.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Monday June 26th, 2017 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm with Pastor James Adams officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday June 27th, 2017 at the Church Hill Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to be at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home by 12:15 pm Tuesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

