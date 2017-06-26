Elizabeth C. Stallard

She was born in Courtland, New York on June 28, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Emily Smith McEvoy. Other than her parents Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her husband, Glen Stallard. She attended Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Jan Houck (Roger); grandchildren, Leslie Brame and Andy Houck (Alli Jo), great granddaughter, Tatum Houck, also several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 28, 2017 from 12 to 2 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 2PM with Pastor Faith Ramer officiating.

