She was born on October 26, 1939, in Johnson City, to James Newton "Jim" White and Charmie Audrey (Rock) White, Austin Springs Road, Johnson City. In addition to her parents and an infant brother and sister, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Stanley Armistead. She is survived by her sister, Estelle (Bob) Armistead of Johnson City; her "double-first" cousin, Fred (Margaret) White of Bristol, Virginia; nephews, Rob Armistead of Johnson City, James (Patti) Armistead of Derwood, MD, and Daniel (Mary Elizabeth) Armistead of Las Cruces, NM; and her niece, Audrey (Keith) Valencourt of Salisbury, NC.

Mary Frances graduated from Science Hill High School in 1958, and from East Tennessee State College (now ETSU) with a degree in elementary education in 1962. She taught, led, loved, and molded first and second graders for 30 years in Sullivan County, teaching first at Arcadia Elementary, and then at Sullivan Elementary. She spent two summers teaching her nephews and niece at their parents’ overseas mission posts.

She was deeply devoted to the Lord, and served and taught at various churches, beginning at Princeton Presbyterian in Johnson City, then Piney Flats Presbyterian Church, Valley Pike Presbyterian Church, and Windsor Presbyterian Church in Bristol. She served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church. She loved and studied the Bible continuously, and taught Sunday School classes for children and adults her whole life. She was constant in prayer for the concerns of many, and served her community and church. She was an avid reader, had a quiet sense of humor, a ready laugh, and loved to be surrounded by family and friends to tell and hear good stories. She cared faithfully for her parents, particularly her mother, who passed at 100 years of age.

The family of Mary Frances White will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am Thursday, June 29, 2017 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Dr., Johnson City. The funeral service will begin at 11 am Thursday under the direction of Rev. Paul Helphinstine. A committal service will follow at 12:30 pm Thursday at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church, 603 Sunset Dr., Johnson City, TN 37604.

