The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30pm Tuesday at Oak Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:30pm Tuesday with Pastor Richard Harris and Pastor Benny Keck officiating.

Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Byerley, Scott Byerley, Randy Hillman, Bill Whitmore, Gary Grills, Jerry Tate, Richard Duncan and Glen Cutrell.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Lois Arnott.