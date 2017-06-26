John “Bobby” Wright

He was preceded in death by his son, Dwight, Gentry; parents, John and Mildred Wright; aunt and uncle who raised him, Charles and Erma Statzer; and his brother, Jack Wright.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Clara Lee Wright; three daughters, Tina, Deanna, and Elizabeth; three sons, Bobby and wife, Monica, David and wife, Courtney, and Michael; special grandson, Bubba; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; four sisters, Mavis Kitzmiller, Ruth Overbey, Betty Wallace, and Henrietta Crigger; special sister-in-law, Rose Zella Wright; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at East Tennessee Cemetery with military honors conducted by The American Legion, Posts 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

