The family of Jennifer Dawn Manis will receive friends on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Trinity Memorial Centers, with funeral services at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Vern Hall officiating. Special music will be provided by Heavenly Reflections. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.