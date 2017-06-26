Carroll B. Hall

Mr. Hall was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Bonnie Hall; his son-in-law, Bit Parsons, two sisters and a brother-in-law. He is survived by his daughter, Laura “Beth” Parsons, Appalachia, VA; the love of his life, Joan Hall, Big Stone Gap, VA; his sons, Charles “Brad” Hall, Caryville, Tn., Earl Jackson Big Stone Gap, VA, and Brian Jackson, Big Stone Gap, VA, and daughters, Angie Jackson Davidson, Big Stone Gap, VA, and Lisa Jackson Kelly, Big Stone Gap, VA. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 brothers, E.R. Hall, Wise, VA, Bennie Hall, Big Stone Gap, VA and Norman Hall, Williamsburg, VA.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 1, 2017, at Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap at 1:00pm. Pastor Ronnie Mutter will be officiating.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is proud to serve the family of Mr. Carroll Hall.

You may go online at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com to view the obituary.