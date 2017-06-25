Darleen was loved by everyone who knew her and always fed everyone.She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan "Rudy" Simmons of 45 years, parents, Roy and Fannie Lipe Ford; sisters, Jack Skelton, Ode Cross, Reece Dean and Mary Jane Ford; brothers, Kenneth Ford and Jim Ford.

She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (John) Smith, Leslie (Ralph) Crumley, Jan (Glen) Seabolt; grandchildren, Andy (Natalie) Seabolt, Parker (Casey) Seabolt, Chelsea Smith, Ethan (Kendahl) Watkins, Cody Watkins, Danyel Vaughan, Matt (Dori) Vaughan; great grandchildren, Braedan Bailey, Dylan Seabolt, Jace Hood and Jonathon Coffman; sisters, Betty Markham, Judy Ball, Shirley Armstrong, Astra Ford; special friends, Danny Cinnamon, McKenzie Jones, Phillip Watkins, Megan Carver, Janice Cinnamon.

Special thanks to Jonathon Lawson (her boy); all the employees at U T Hospice who have been such a blessing; her beloved dog "Pooch"

Calling hours will be 5:00 P.M.to 7:00 P.M. Monday, June 26, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Keith Osborne officiating.

