Shirley Mae Nickodam

She was a loving mother and wife and a friend to many which never met a stranger. Shirley was a military wife of 20 years where she supported her husband and her military familes. She is preceded in death by her husband Johnnie Nickodam; son Roger Lee Nickodam; Her father and mother William McKinnley and Martha Elizabeth Alsup Lewis; brother Smith Lewis, Sisters Anna Marie Lewis, Billie Lewis Hutchinson.

Shirley is survived by her son Wayne and wife Cindy Nickodam of Pennington Gap, VA; Brothers Doug Lewis of Pennington Gap, VA and Wayne Lewis of Douglasville, GA; Sister Jean Cottrell of Pennington Gap, VA; Grandchildren Gidget Harless, Bridget Baldwin, Sarah Nickodam, Jacqueline Baldwin, Bobby Stafford, and Gary Stafford; 2 Great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren and a host of many nieces and nephews and friends.

A special thank you to the staff of Lee Health and Rehab Center in Pennington Gap, VA. Pall Bearers will be Tim Nickodam, Jeff Hutchinson, Bobby Stafford, Gary Stafford, Josh Terry, Justin Terry and Honorary Gerald Vanoy.

Visitation will be Monday, June 26, 2017, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be at 8 p.m. in the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Pennington Gap, VA with Pastor Paul Davis and Pastor Josh Osteen officiating. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. Family is asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Saint Charles Baptist Church, P.O. Box 219, in St. Charles, VA 24282 or Pennington Gap First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 146, of Pennington Gap, VA 24277. To send condolences or sign the guest book online please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com . Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.