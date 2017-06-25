Kathleen Gillenwater

She was born in Wood, VA on January 5, 1935, and was the daughter of the late George and Rena Nickels Gibson. Other than her parents Kathleen was also preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Kelley Gillenwater and 3 children. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by 4 sons, Donnie, Gary (Norma), Lewis, and John Wayne Gillenwater; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis Sluss (Johnny); 2 brothers, Kyle (Annie) and Ralph Gibson; She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. and anytime at the home of her son Lewis. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Pastor George Eddie Gibson officiating. Music will be provided by the Sluss Family. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 11 AM in the Gillenwater Cemetery, (Hwy 72, Midway community.) Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to follow in procession. Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Lula Lucas and Phyllis Sluss for being there for the Gillenwater Family.

