She is preceded in death grandparents, Johnny and Nell Dotson, and Grover and Stella Manis.

She is survived by her three sons, Braedyn, Brynnen, and Braxton. Parents, Johnny and Marti Copas. Father and Step-Mother, Mike and Cheryl Manis. Grandparents, Larry and Pat Bass. Brother, Jason (Aundrea) Hammonds. Step-Brother, Corey (Allison) Copas. Step-Sister, Paige Copas. Fiance, Will Oliver. Niece, Madison. Nephew, Jase. Many loving Aunts and Uncles. Also surviving is her best friend, Crystal Wilder-Smith.

The family of Jennifer Dawn Manis will receive friends on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Trinity Memorial Centers, with funeral services at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor Vern Hall officiating. Special music will be provided by Heavenly Reflections. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery.

