Gary W. Jessee

He was born in Scott County, VA and lived most of his life in Big Stone Gap. He was a retired mechanic for the Town of Big Stone Gap. Gary loved to grow roses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ransom and Bertha (Bowen) Jessee; and two brothers, Michael Jessee and Wayne Jessee.

Surviving are his siblings, Norma Davis and husband, Dr. Neal Davis of Big Stone Gap, Charles P. Jessee of Appalachia, VA, Melissa R. Jessee, Mechelle Carter and husband, Ray, Dr. L. Dwight Jessee and wife, Jill, all of Wise, VA; and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends at 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Rolen officiating.

Graveside committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Shepard/Bowen Cemetery (Mabe/Stanleytown Road) in the Mabe Community of Duffield, VA. The family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.

