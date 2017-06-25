Evelyn Britton Anderson

She passed peacefully in her sleep with her daughter sitting next to her. She was a victim of multiple sclerosis and walked for the first time in twenty years without the aid of a walker in 2010 after treatment at The Shepherd Center for MS patients in Atlanta, GA. She won a courageous battle with lung cancer in the same year. In the following years, Mrs. Anderson never gave in to the many serious illnesses that resulted from the weakness due to the aftermath of cancer and won the battle against each one until God called her home. She was born in Roda, VA and became a 65 year native of Kingsport/Colonial Heights. Mrs. Anderson was a successful retired antique dealer. She will be remembered for her steadfast belief in Jesus Christ's salvation, her encouragement for her loved one's gain, continuing her education throughout life, her unconditional love for her daughters, her unwavering generosity, her high intellect, and a cherished, witty spirit.

Mrs. Anderson is preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald Timmons Anderson; an infant son, Richard Reese Anderson; a father, Reece Crusenberry; her beloved mother, Reppie Payne Crusenberry; a brother, Earl Crusenberry; wife, Mary Lynn; a brother, Bruce Cleveland Crusenberry and his wife Ester; a sister, Jeanette Crusenberry Moore and her husband Johnny; and a nephew, Christopher Chilton Crusenberry and his wife Louise.

She is survived by a daughter, Ms. Sheila Crane Pirrone of Sunny Isles Beach, FL; a daughter, Ms. Sharon Sue Anderson of Marietta, GA; and a sister, Mrs. Joyce Ann Paschal and her husband Al of Charlestown, WV. Mrs. Anderson also enjoyed her many nieces, and nephews. Among them, James Eslinger and his wife Gina of Kingsport; and Sharon Ernst and her husband Jason, of Mt. Airy, Maryland. The Anderson family shared time and love with Mrs. Anderson throughout many years: Alfred (Buddy) Anderson and his wife Fonda, of Arizona; the late Lee Shelton and his wife Nell of Kingsport; Richard Lee Shelton of Knoxville; Michael Shelton and his wife Debra, of NC; Terry Shelton and his wife Mary of MO; and a very special mention of the late Mary Frances Winstead and family whom Mrs. Anderson enjoyed and loved very much; and Sandra Best of CA. Among Mrs. Anderson's many friends: Willard Smith of Kingsport; Betty Veskoske of Kingsport; David Shelton and his wife Jenny of Kingsport; Norma Reichard of Kingsport; Bessie Ward of Kingsport; Alma Ruth Reasor of Dryden, VA; Red, and Grace of Jonesboro; and Ronnie Nelson of Johnson City.

A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Anderson on Tuesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. at Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, VA. Your prayers are invited as we celebrate Mrs. Anderson's passing into the arms of our Lord, and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Marietta GA is in charge of the arrangements. 770-428-1511