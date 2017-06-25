Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Kingsport and had retired from Holston Valley Medical Center. She was a member of the Apostolic Gospel Church. Dorothy loved her flowers and fishing on Douglas Lake.

She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. White of 64 years; one special granddaughter, Tara Leigh White; parents, Tom and Annie Williams; and two brothers, Albert and William Williams.

Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Carlotta Bruce; one son, James White and wife, Wendy; two grandchildren, Jeff Bruce and Lori White; two great-grandchildren, Charlie Morgan and Lola Morgan; three sisters, Rosa North, Loma Stanley, and Edith Teter and husband, Jerry; two brothers, Charlie Williams and wife, Mary, and Willard Williams; special niece, Tammy Davidson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Greg Street officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Dorothy White.