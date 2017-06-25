Doris P. Sisco

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Sisco and her sister, Jo Donnely.

Doris is survived by her niece, Bobbie Potter and husband Sam; great niece, Kim Pierce and husband Loren and a special niece, Erika Pierce.

Special thanks to the staff of Brookhaven Manor for their care.

A private graveside service was held at Mountain Home National Cemetery, where she was laid to rest with her loving husband, Lonnie.

In lieu of flowers, it would please the family that donations be made to Gideon’s International (Kingsport West Camp) P.O. Box 645 Kingsport, TN. 37662.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Doris Sisco.