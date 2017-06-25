Belinda Virita Fritz Droke

Virita is preceded in death by her parents Bob and Elsie Irene Fritz, brother Zelig Kirk Fritz and son Mylan Mathias Kiser.

She is survived by her husband David Kiser and son Mason Kiser, of the home; children Morgan Droke, Richmond, VA, son Michael Droke, Charlotte, NC; brothers Erik and Robin Fritz of Kingsport, Rolf Fritz and Roger Horton of Chuckey, TN, and Alec Fritz of Kingsport; step-children Raven and Tase Kiser of Kingsport; nieces Heidi Trent and Petra Fritz; several aunts and uncles; and close family friend Ricky Ellis.

Virita graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1983. She devoted her life to raising her children and enjoyed watching them grow and spending time with them throughout the years. She was a wonderful person who cared deeply for those around her. She had a very kind heart and quick wit and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday June 26, 2017 in the Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport Chapel. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday June 26, 2017 at 11 am. All those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Carter Trent Funeral Home, Downtown Kingsport at 10:30 am to go in procession.

