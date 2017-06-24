William Paul “Jake” Gilliam

Friends and family may visit anytime at the home of William and Sarah Gilliam.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Bob Cloud officiating and life-long friend, Rev. Tommy Benton serving as an honorary minister. A military graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Pendleton Cemetery in Manville, VA. All those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.

Pallbearers will be Fred Gilliam, Jackie Gilliam, Chris Gilliam, Allen Gilliam, Kenny Gilliam, Ronnie Gilliam, Jack Hammonds, Hobert “Junior” Quillen, Dwight Lane, Jimmy Blalock and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund c/o Jessica Kaarlela, 6429 Manville Rd. Gate City, VA 24251 or to the Manville Community Center c/o Peggy Price, 374 Sorrel Creek Ln Gate City, VA 24251.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the Gilliam family.