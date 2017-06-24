Ruth Pratt

Born in Sullivan County where she resided all of her life, she was a homemaker and a member of State Line Baptist Church. Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Pratt; son, Gary Pratt; sister, Evelyn Davis; brother, Bobby Arnold; and parents, Joe and Delphia Arnold. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Pierson and husband, Bucky of Surgoinsville; son, Richard Pratt and wife, Ginger of Jonesborough; 9 grandchildren, Patricia Crawford and husband, Johnny, Monica Harris and husband, Jim, Christie White, Tammy Seiber and husband, Tracy, Karen Linkous and husband, Waymond, Scott Pratt and wife, Amy, Kevin Pratt and wife, DeeDee, Melissa Brandon and husband, Bobby, and Jaden Pratt; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Minister Wayne Morelock officiating. The graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 am at Holston View Cemetery. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank the staff at Amedysis Hospice and Brookhaven Manor for the loving and special care they gave to our mother.

Memorial contributions may be made to State Line Baptist Church, 1905 Flanders St., Kingsport, TN 37665.

