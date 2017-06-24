Robert B. (Bobby) Hines

He was preceded in death by his parents Harry Hines and Maurine Moore Hines. He is survived by his son Robert B. (Rob) Hines, II, wife Rebecca Riggs Hines, and daughter Alexandra Hines; son Shawn L. Hines, wife Summer Redwine Hines, and daughter and son Lila Rose Hines and Hudson Hines; daughter Wendy Hines; son Christopher B. Hines, wife Reba Hines, sons Trystan Hines; Aiden Hines and daughter Chloe Hines; grandson Tyler Tindell and granddaughter Hailee Mann; great grandchildren Eli Mann, Arianna Mann and Harper Mann.

Bobby attended Pennington High School before graduating from Pineville (KY) High School. He Received a Bachelor’s Degree from Milligan College, and a Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. He was a lifelong educator and coach serving mainly in Lee County Public Schools at Jonesville Elementary School, Flatwoods High School and Lee High School.

He was a lifelong fan of the University of Tennessee Volunteers and instilled that virtue in his children at their earliest ages. He was a Sunday School teacher, worship leader, choir member and elder at First Christian Church of Pennington Gap, VA.

Services will be Monday June 26th at the First Christian Church of Pennington Gap, VA. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00. Burial will be at Cecil-Fry Cemetery in Pennington Gap. Bob Richards will conduct the service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the First Christian Church in Pennington Gap, VA.

