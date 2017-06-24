Regimental Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) James V. Nelson • Today at 3:38 PM Regimental Command Sergeant Major (Ret.) James V. Nelson, 72, passed away on June 22, 2017, at Johnson City Medical Center. A full obituary will run on Monday. Memories and condolences may be shared with the Nelson family via www.morrisbaker.com. Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Nelson family. (423) 282-1521 Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.