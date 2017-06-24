Lois Arnott

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Arnott; parents, Henry and Nola Coward Simpson; brothers, Cecil and Flora Simpson, Elmer and Roberta Simpson, Bart and Jeannie Simpson, Dana and Jeanette Simpson, Henry Jr. and Evelyn Simpson; sisters, Bonnie and Paul Porter, Nellie Carroll Barnes; first husband, Connar Carroll; second husband, Tipton Barnes; sister-in-law, Athalee and O.M. Chase; brothers-in-law, Quinton Pierson, Afton and Nell Arnott, Julian and Edith Arnott; and two nieces and five nephews.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Elaine Cox and husband, Jerry of Mt. Carmel; son, Dennis Arnott and wife, Donna of Maryville; three grandchildren, Melanie Arnott Jones and husband Bret of Maryville; Sherry Cox Burchette and husband, Steven of Johnson City, and Ben Arnott and wife Christina of Apopka, FL; two great-grandsons, Lucas Goodman and Henry Jones; step-great-granddaughter, Kera Jones; sisters, Mary Wood and husband, Henry of Mooresburg, TN, and Maxine Pearson of Morristown; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30pm Tuesday at Oak Grove Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:30pm Tuesday with Pastor Richard Harris and Pastor Benny Keck officiating.

Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jerry Byerley, Scott Byerley, Randy Hillman, Bill Whitmore, Gary Grills, Jerry Tate, Richard Duncan and Glen Cutrell.