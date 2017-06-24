KINGSPORT - Linda Dove 72, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Linda was born in Kingsport, TN to Kent and Ellen Hutchins. She was known for her quick humor and beautiful smile. She loved cooking, entertaining, and sharing recipes. She loved gardening and considered flowers her favorite past time. She loved dogs and especially her "baby" Pepper, who has given her years of love and companionship. Above all, the loves of her life were her family, husband Charles Dove, daughter Melissa (Dove ) Stroud, grandson Corey Stroud, and 2 great-grandchildren- Makynlee and Grayson Stroud. She had a very special relationship with two nieces who were very close to her heart, LaDonna Hutchins and Melisha Christian, and two great-nieces Maycee and Addison Christian.

Linda was employed by Hertz Rental cars for over 25years. She took classes and proudly earned her GED in the late 1980's. She was a notary public. She was employed by Fingerhut for several additional years. Then, she worked as a neighborhood security guard for several years in the subdivision she lived in.

She was preceded in death by her parents Kent and Ellen Hutchins, her brother Larry Hutchins, her mother and father-n-law Lester and Ruth Dove, her sister-n-law Lyndia Leonard, 2 brother-n-laws Warren Landon and John Faulkner, and a special friend and brother-n-law Steve Lane.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 52 years Charles Dove; daughter, Melissa (Dove) Stroud and husband Scott; one grandson, Corey Stroud, and 2 great grandchildren, Makynlee and Grayson Stroud. She is also survived by her brothers, Kenneth Hutchins (Carol), Paul Hutchins (Shelby), J W Hutchins, Fred Hutchins (Joan), Gary Hutchins (Thelma), and one sister Barbara Lane; along with one Aunt, Kitty Chappell, brother and sister-n-laws, Martha Kelly (Charles "Kelly"), Joann Landon (Warren), Rex Leonard, Mary Faulkner, sister-n-law Donna Dove, Gary Dove (Debbie), Jack Dove (Vicky), and Earl Dove, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home on Monday, June 26, 2017. A funeral service/celebration of life will follow with Pastor Freddy Newman officiating.

A small graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at East Tennessee Funeral Home.