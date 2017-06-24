The family will receive friends on Monday from 12-1:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family member and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West View Missionary Baptist Church, 1037 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ken Ward.