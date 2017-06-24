Jackie Lee Lumpkins, Sr.

He was born in Rogersville,TN and spent most of his life in Hawkins County. He retired form Grand Home Furnishings. He loved reading, puzzle books, and bird watching. Jackie was always willing to help his neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret; parents, Elbert Lumpkins and Nancy Vaught; stepmom, Beulah Mowell; sisters, Nola Capps, Kathleen Cody, Thelma Harris, and infant sister Edna.

Survivors include his son, Lee Lumpkins (Christina); daughters, Frances Surgener (Wesley), Mamie Martin (Len Casey), Mary Alley (Scott), grandchildren, Megan Shepard (Devon), Josh Lumpkins, Conner Martin, Jaden Martin, Baylee Lumpkins, and Alex Kline; great-grandaughter, Rhiannon Shepard; sisters, Mamie Young, June Albright (Tony), Connie Haney (Junior), Brenda Delph; brothers, Wayne Lumpkins (Linda), Jerry Lumpkins, Charles Boyd (Sharon); along with several nieces , nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill on Monday, June 26, 2017. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Ronnie Grimes officiating.

The family will also receive friends anytime at Frances’s home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Greystone Healthcare Center.

