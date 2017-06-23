Peggy Adeline Mosier

Her parents, John and Rosalie Parsons, the love of her life, J.D. Mosier and a brother, Charles Parsons preceded Peggy in death. She is survived by her son, Randy Mosier and wife Cindy, and her daughters, Sherry Wampler and husband Wayne, and Lisa Eldridge. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chris Wampler and wife, Brittany, Justin Mosier, Andrew Mosier, Steven Mosier, Allison Eldridge and Summer Eldridge; her great-grandchild, Amelia Wampler; her brother Jerry Parsons and wife Pat and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 25, 2017, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Gilliam Funeral Home Chapel, 618 Wood Ave. W, Big Stone Gap, Va. The funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm following the visitation with Pastor Wayne Artrip, and Pastor Tony Nunley officiating.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 26, 2017, at 12:00 noon at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home at 11:30 to travel in procession to the cemetery. Family and friends will be serving as pallbearers.

