Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City is hosting the services for Nancy on Friday evening with visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Steve Collins holding the service. Graveside services will be at the Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Va. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Those wishing to attend graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 am.

Pallbearers are: Billy Byington, Greg Marshall, Gary Addington, Phil Broadwater, Vannis Scalf, Jason Scalf, Dale Nuckles, Martin Burke, Jody Brown.

Honorary Pallbearers are Waldo Dorton and Fred Mead

Online condolences may be made to the Nancy Byington family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Nancy Byington.