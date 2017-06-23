Born in Kingsport, he had resided in Church Hill most of his life. Ken was a graduate of Lynn View High School and Bristol College. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. Ken retired from Arcata Graphics. He was a member of West View Missionary Baptist Church. Ken loved to fish and making fishing lures.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Marie Ward.

Ken is survived by his sons, Dewayne Ward and wife, Susan of Church Hill, and Brian Ward of Maryville; grandchildren, Kendra, Kerissa, Kristen and Kenzie; sister, Loretta Lee of Kingsport; and nephew, James Lee.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 12-1:00 p.m. at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Stout officiating. Burial will follow in Holston View Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family member and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to West View Missionary Baptist Church, 1037 Fairview Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Ken Ward.