James was born in Kingsport and had resided in Fall Branch and Kingsport his entire life. He was an employee of AFG for 33 years. James was a member of Crossroads United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Rebecca Lynn Baines.

James is survived by his wife, Anna Kate Baines; daughter, Sharon Baines Hite and husband, David; grandsons, Joshua D. Hite and Jacob D. Hite; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Hite and Victor Hite; sister, Mary Sue Painter; brother, Richard Baines; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Bill and Hilda Absher.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-3:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Randy Lantz officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to Crossroads United Methodist Church, 200 Bays Cove Trail, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of James A. Baines.