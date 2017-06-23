Eliza Ellen Ketchersid

She lived most of her life in Beckley, WV, and has resided in Big Stone Gap for the last ten years. She attended New Hope Assembly of God in Big Stone Gap. Eliza was the loving caregiver for her daughter, Carmelita. She was a beautiful soft spoken lady.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Arnold Ketchersid; her daughter, Carmelita Ketchersid; her parents, Benjamin H. and Phoebe (Powers) Miller; and several siblings.

Surviving are her son, Dallas A. Kethchersid and wife, Carolyn of Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Jacqualine Ketchersid and her son, Tristan of Las Vegas, NV, Darren Caruso, Chelsea Caruso and the love of her life, Alex Caruso; one brother, Herman Miller of Kingsport, TN; one sister, Victoria Gibbons of Daytona Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Diana Bloomer and Majil Maggard.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday in the Holding Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. Sunday in the chapel with Pastor Rick Whitten officiating.

Entombment services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, WV.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the New Hope Assembly of God , 1405 1st Avenue, E., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving Mrs. Ketchersid’s family.