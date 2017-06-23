Doris Dunn Berta

She was born in the Taylors Valley area of Washington County, VA and lived most of her life in Big Stone Gap. She was a graduate of Concord College in West Virginia. Doris was a retired physical education teacher with the Wise County Public Schools, having served for over 35 years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Big Stone Gap where she was a member of the Wesleyan Circle.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Rev. Joseph “Joe” Berta; her parents, William and Carrie (Forrester) Dunn; and two sisters, Violet Dunn and Janet Acree.

Surviving are her son, William Joseph “Billy Joe” Berta and wife, Patricia Clarke Berta; two grandchildren, Candice Marie Berta and Ashley Brianne Berta; and one great grandson, Sawyer William Frati, all of Vancouver, WA.

The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Trinity United Methodist Church (203 E. 1st St., S.) in Big Stone Gap.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Rev. Terry Goodman and Rev. Ronnie Mutter officiating.

Graveside committal services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 203 E. 1st St., S., Big Stone Gap, VA 24219

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving the Mrs. Berta’s family.