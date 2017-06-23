Bobby C. Jennings

Mr. Jennings was a native of Scott Co., VA but spent most of his life in Sullivan Co.. Bobby was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1957-1959. He attended Gravely Baptist Church. Bobby retired from Quebecor Printing after 41 years. Bobby was a loving husband, wonderful father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Emma Jennings; infant daughter, Carletta Jennings; sisters, Helen Tomlinson, Ola Faye, and Lola May Jennings.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Jennings, daughter Teresa Hillman (Bradley); two special grandchildren, Jonathon and Heather; step-grandson, Matthew Hillman (Rachel); sisters, Gladys Goode (Charles), Lula Jozefowicz (Robert), Bonnie Sue Payne, and Kathy Panek (Walt); along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor David Salley officiating. A eulogy will be provided by Dr. Edward Dillowe.

Military graveside services will be conducted at 3:30PM on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Wilson-Kilgore Family Cemetery in Nickelsville with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 providing the honors. Pallbearers will be Jonathon Hillman, Matthew Hillman, Mark Sampson, Rick Payne Sr., Robie Jozefowicz, and David Sampson. Honorary pallbearer will be Heather Hillman. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 3:20PM.

The family will also receive friends anytime at the home.

To send a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Jennings family.