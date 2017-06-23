Birginia Kistner

Born in Lee County, Virginia, she was a member of Vernon Heights Baptist Church and was a former member of Mill Creek Baptist Church. She worked at Oak Ridge at Y-12 during the beginning of World War II. Virginia was a devoted homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a faithful servant to Christ and a loving friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kistner; one son, Sam Kistner; one sister, Georgia Whitley; and one brother, Billy Joe Rasnic.

Virginia is survived by her three sons, Jimmy Kistner and wife Charlotte, David Kistner and wife Lynn, and Wayne Kistner; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beulah Fugate and Frances Wade and husband John; one brother, Alex Rasnic and wife Betty; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Mike Anglin officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at Holston Manor for the loving care that Virginia received.

