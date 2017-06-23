Arthur Stanley Roberts, Sr. (Stanley)

Stanley was born in Broadford, Va. but was a resident of Bluff City for most of his life. Stanley was an honored and proud Veteran of the United States Navy.

Stanley is preceded in death by his Parents: James Paul Roberts, Sr. and Euna Turner Roberts, Infant Daughter: Carla Diane Roberts, and Grandson: Alan Michael Roberts, Brothers: Kenny Roberts and Jimmy Roberts, Sister: Marian Blalock

Stanley was united in marriage on July 17, 1957 to his wife Marcelena and enjoyed a wonderful, full, marriage of almost 60 years.

Stanley is survived by his loving Wife: Marcelena Hawkins Roberts of their home in Bluff City, TN., Son: Arthur S. Roberts, Jr. (Artie) of Bluff City, TN., Sisters: Linda Kitzmiller of Kingsport, TN., Paulette Everroad of Blountville, TN., Dianna Roberts of Church Hill, TN., Brothers: Dwight Roberts of Gray, TN., David Roberts of Church Hill, TN., Granddaughter: Anita Ann Roberts, Great-Grandchildren: Kira Marie Williams, Kaden Michael Roberts, Kyler Brenton Kite, several Nieces and Nephews and a host of life long friends.

The Family will receive friends on Sunday, June 25, 2017 from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the East Tennessee Funeral Home Chapel at 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. 37617 with Services to follow with Rev, John Cowell Officiating.

Pallbears: Justin (Jud) Jonas, Rickey White, Don Curry, Tim Flake, Mark Milhorn, and J.D. Salyers.

Honorary Pallbear: Donald Albin

Military Honors and Rites by Boone Dam Post 4933 of the VFW.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is Humbled and Honored to serve the Robert’s Family.