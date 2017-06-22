William Paul “Jake” Gilliam

Jake, as he was well known was born February 26, 1933, the youngest of 5 sons to the late, Farce Jessee and Lula Adams Gilliam. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all.

He was an employee at the Kingsport Press for 25 years and was the owner of Hickory Furniture Company and Jake’s Pool Hall in Gate City, VA, where he was well known for his pool and people skills. He was a Veteran of the United States Air Force having proudly served his country from 1952-1956. Jake belonged to the Manville Ruritan Club and the Manville Community Center. He also attended Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his 4 brothers, Orville, Pat, Clell and Rod Gilliam; and son-in-law, Opie “Sonny” Armentrout.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Sarah Watson Gilliam; children, Steve Gilliam and wife, Brenda, Denise Armentrout, David Gilliam and wife, Kim, and Greg Gilliam and wife, Debbi; sister-in-law, Betty Jett; grandchildren and their families, Jed Gilliam (Pacy and Gracie), Evan Gilliam and wife, Brandy (Jaden and Lola), Daniel Armentrout and wife, Morgan (Abram and Everett), Joshua Armentrout and wife, Heather (Oakes and Brooks), Cori Jake Gilliam, Tyler Hatfield, Tanner Hatfield, Caleb Patrick (Brayden, Camdyn and Adrian), Shannon Clark (Nick and Connor); several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and wonderful neighbors.

Friends and family may visit anytime at the home of William and Sarah Gilliam.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Bob Cloud officiating and life-long friend, Rev. Tommy Benton serving as an honorary minister. A military graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at Pendleton Cemetery in Manville, VA. All those attending the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 pm.

Pallbearers will be Fred Gilliam, Jackie Gilliam, Chris Gilliam, Allen Gilliam, Kenny Gilliam, Ronnie Gilliam, Jack Hammonds, Hobert “Junior” Quillen, Dwight Lane, Jimmy Blalock and grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alley’s Chapel United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund c/o Jessica Kaarlela, 6429 Manville Rd. Gate City, VA 24251 or to the Manville Community Center c/o Peggy Price, 374 Sorrel Creek Ln Gate City, VA 24251.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of the 4th floor and ICU at Indian Path Medical Center for their care and compassion provided to our family.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City, VA, is proudly serving the Gilliam family.