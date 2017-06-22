The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Friday, June 23, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating. Military graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville with military rites provided by the Hawkins County Color Guard.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church in Church Hill, located at 142 E Main Blvd; Church Hill, Tennessee 37642 or a charity of your choice.

