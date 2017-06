She is survived by her husband, Anthony Dingus; her daughters, Natasha (Matthew) Rupert of North Carolina and Maylea Dingus of Pennington Gap, VA; her grandson, William Dingus and many other loving family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 5:00 pm at Heritage Church of God with Rev. Ronnie Mutter officiating.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Reka Dingus.

You may view the obituary online at www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.