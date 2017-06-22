Nancy was born March 16, 1932. She lived most of her life in Nickelsville, where she grew up and learned to love the farming/country lifestyle. She was a graduate of Nickelsville High School, where she loved playing on the girl’s basketball team. She became a wife, mother and homemaker. Nancy loved working in her vegetable garden. She loved collecting special pieces of antique glassware. She loved going to Sunday School and Church as long as her health permitted.

Nancy was preceded in death by her Father, Lee Marshall; her Mother, Pearl Skeen Marshall; her Husband, Marvin Byington; her Brother, Kenneth Douglas Marshall; Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many friends.

Nancy is survived by her son, Randy Byington and daughter-in-law, JoAnn Byington; a Sister-In-Law, Virginia Lane Marshall; Three Nephews, Billy Byington, Greg Marshall and Gary Addington; One Niece, Betty Addington Broadwater.

Colonial Funeral Home in Weber City is hosting the services for Nancy on Friday evening with visitation from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Steve Collins holding the service. Graveside services will be at the Temple Hill Cemetery in Castlewood, Va. at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Those wishing to attend graveside services are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:20 am.

Pallbearers are: Billy Byington, Greg Marshall, Gary Addington, Phil Broadwater, Vannis Scalf, Jason Scalf, Dale Nuckles, Martin Burke, Jody Brown.

Honorary Pallbearers are Waldo Dorton and Fred Mead

Online condolences may be made to the Nancy Byington family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com

Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Nancy Byington.